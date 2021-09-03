Honduras economic development zones worry residents, experts

SAN MARCOS DE COLON, Honduras (AP) — Row after row of gleaming new greenhouses are rising on fields just a short walk from the land where the family of Zonia Amparo Vásquez has grown corn and beans for four decades.



Construction began in January, but it wasn’t until June when locals learned their community was part of a controversial government initiative creating semi-autonomous economic development zones that are exempt from many national laws and taxes.



The peppers and tomatoes the greenhouses produce will be for export and other businesses are expected to someday arrive too.



President Juan Orlando Hernández, whose comments revealed the nature of the project to locals, promised the Agroalpha project would be be the largest of its type in Central America, eventually creating more than 4,500 jobs in Las Tapias, a tiny settlement in San Marcos de Colon, a rural municipality of some 30,000 people near the Nicaraguan border.



Vásquez and others in Las Tapias say jobs would be welcome, but they are anguished by fear their property could one day be expropriated — something the law potentially gives such development zones the right to do.



“We’re afraid because no one has come to tell us what is really happening,” said the 64-year-old. Her daughter, 40-year-old Dora Elena Ramírez, said she has been losing sleep fretting over where they would live if they lost their land.



It's only one of many worries critics have raised about the Employment and Economic Development Zones, known as ZEDEs for their Spanish initials.



Inspired by libertarian and free-market thinkers as a way to draw foreign investment to the impoverished country, the zones were authorized by a law passed in 2013, when Hernández was president of the Congress.



A 21-member “best practices” committee was created to...