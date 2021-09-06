Former Verivox exec joins Seattle event tech startup as CTO

Seattle-based event technology startup Banzai in late August announced Simon Baumer is joining the company as its new chief technology officer. Baumer is joining the company from Verivox, a German company that helps consumers compare prices for services like electricity, gas, car insurance and cell phones. Baumer spent more than six years at Verivox, according to his LinkedIn, and his last title was vice president of engineering. “Simon brings direct experience, but also a passion for creating…