AG Healey’s office: Employers fined $8.1M for labor penalties last year

This article first appeared on MassLive.com A report released Monday by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says that in fiscal 2021, her office’s Fair Labor Division fined employers more than $8.1 million for wage theft and other labor law violations. The attorney general’s sixth annual Labor Day Report says that between July 2020 and June 2021, the Fair Labor Division ordered businesses to pay $5 million in restitution and $3.1 million in penalties to more than 10,000 employees. “On…