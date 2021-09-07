Formula One Miami Grand Prix circuit dubbed Miami International Autodrome

The recently announced leaders of Formula One Miami Grand Prix further fueled anticipation for the 2022 race with the release of the name and rendering of the proposed sports and entertainment venue. Miami International Autodrome will be located entirely within the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium Campus in Miami Gardens. The 3.36-mile track will have 19 turns and be built for speeds up to 199 miles per hour. "Already we are beyond 150,000 inquiries for tickets and hospitality, which is enormously…