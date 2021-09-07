Five Things for Tuesday, including Portland messes with Texas and Lillard's big move

Good morning. It's Tuesday, though you might have a case of the Mondays. Here are Five Things to start the post-holiday weekend. Portland is messing with Texas. The City Council plans to vote tomorrow on whether the city government should cut official business and travel ties with Texas over the state's recent law outlawing most abortions. The news prompted angry tweets from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who called the city a "dumpster fire" and its leaders "depraved." Oregon's covid cases have…