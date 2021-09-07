Tampa Bay Buccaneers partner with esports gambling platform
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have partnered with Esports Entertainment Group as the online gambling and esports tournament platform continues to expand its reach within the NFL. EEG (NASDAQ: GMBL) also has deals with the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is trying to wrestle a share of the market from EA Sports, which hosts an NFL-wide Madden esports tournament each year. As part of the multiyear partnership with…Full Article