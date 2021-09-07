Fork Farms of Green Bay raises $2 million in round led by TitletownTech

Green Bay agriculture technology startup Fork Farms LLC closed a $2 million Series A round led by Green Bay venture capital firm TitletownTech, according to an Aug. 31 announcement. Fork Farms is known for its indoor vertical hydroponic growing system called the Flex Farm, designed to make fresh food production highly cost-efficient and energy-efficient. It will use the financing to expand to new markets, hire more employees, and develop new and existing products, according to the announcement.…