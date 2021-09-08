Giants, Jets see franchise values rise as 2021 NFL season kicks off

The New York Giants enter the 2021 NFL season with the third-highest franchise value in the league, according to Forbes’ annual team-by-team valuation ranking. All 32 teams leaguewide saw an increase in value over their respective valuations last year. The Giants were assigned a franchise value of $4.85 billion by Forbes. That’s up 13 percent over last year, according to Forbes. The Giants’ partner at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets, came in at No. 8 on the ranking, at $4.05 billion, up…