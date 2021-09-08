Bob Murphy to retire from Economic Forum at the end of the year

By the end of the year, Bob Murphy will have led his last Economic Forum Albuquerque breakfasts. Economic Forum announced Wednesday that Murphy plans to retire from his role as executive director at the end of 2021. The group has formed a committee to find Murphy's successor and will start that search later this month. “Economic Forum has been an incredible experience for me, I will miss my many friends and colleagues and our various programs and initiatives to make Albuquerque a better place…