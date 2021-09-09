Greater Cincinnati city to host interactive art exhibit that challenges the senses

Ohio’s newest immersive art exhibit opens this week in Greater Cincinnati. “Portopia,” which features works of 14 artists from across the U.S., runs Sept. 11-Dec. 19 in downtown Middletown at the Torchlight Pass building, 1131 Central Ave. Visitors will experience three-dimensional art that titillates the senses of sound, sight, smell, touch and taste. The unconventional exhibit includes 14 hidden “portal gems” for discovery and three portal doors for decoding that lead to unexpected…