3 reasons to explore the 2021 Triangle Parade of Homes

With fall just around the corner, that means the 2021 Triangle Parade of Homes is coming up fast. With so many new opportunities for homebuyers looking to make a new move in the Raleigh-Durham area, this year’s Parade is expected to be better than ever. “The Triangle builders value the Parade of Homes as a source of new business on a yearly basis,” said Christy Beck, Parade of Homes chair for the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County. “They get to show the latest and greatest…