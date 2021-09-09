Houston Museum of Natural Science inks lease, startup expands in East End Maker Hub

One of the largest makerspaces in the region has signed new tenants, including the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The museum leased nearly 8,700 square feet at the East End Maker Hub, a more than 300,000-square-foot facility designed for companies in industrial manufacturing, 3D printing, light fabrication and other sectors. HMNS regularly designs and builds technology and features for new exhibitions in its Museum District facility at 555 Hermann Park Drive. The museum is in the midst of designing…