Countdown: These are Dayton's 20 best suburbs to buy a house

Among Ohio's major cities, the Dayton metro area is already the most affordable place to buy a home — not to mention one of the hottest emerging housing markets in the nation. But if you're eager to settle near the Gem City, it may be worth checking out the suburbs. That's according to a list from Pittsburgh-based Niche.com, which analyzed key factors of Dayton's residential market — including home values, property taxes, home ownership rates, crime rates, housing costs, quality of local schools…