Mandarin Oriental to open first condo-only U.S. location in Beverly Hills (PHOTOS)

Mandarin Oriental is bringing its luxury accommodations to Beverly Hills, California, but not just anybody will be able to rent a room, no matter how much money they have. That’s because the Hong Kong-based hospitality brand’s arrival at 9200 Wilshire Blvd. will feature 54 condominiums and not any hotel rooms. The 323,000-square-foot development marks the first new condos to be constructed in Beverly Hills in more than a decade, the developers said. The seven-story project is also Mandarin…