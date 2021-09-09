Report: Steelers sign T.J. Watt

The Steelers and star outside linebacker T.J. Watt have agreed to a contract extension making Watt the National Football League's highest-paid defensive player, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal reportedly is a four-year, $112 million extension for the pass rushing force, who was entering the final year of his contract. His average salary will top $28 million, with $80 million fully guaranteed in the extension. Watt led the NFL in sacks in 2020 with 15, his third…