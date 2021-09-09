Lorry shortage crisis, Spire Healthcare profits and Lloyd's of London back in the black
Ian King speaks to the chief executive of the Road Haulage Association about how lorry shortages are creating severe supply issues ahead of Christmas. Plus, hear from the chief executive of the UK's second largest private provider - Spire Healthcare - about its half-year pre-tax profits. And the chief executive of Lloyd's of London joins the show to discuss how it's doing following the coronavirus pandemic.Full Article