Five Things for Friday, including fast-growing firms and a 'Simpsons' tribute

Good morning, and happy Friday to you. Here are Five Things to cap the week. One of the PBJ's most anticipated lists is out, and a big celebration is ahead. We released our Private 100 list of fastest-growing companies in the region Thursday, and their rankings will be revealed at an event Sept. 23. You can see the unranked list here. Maybe some good news about Covid? Or at least better news? The OHA reported the first weekly decline in cases after eight straight weeks of increasing cases.…