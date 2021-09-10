Greater Cincinnati arts center features acclaimed abstract artist’s work

A Greater Cincinnati arts center will feature the work of an acclaimed abstract artist in an exhibit next month. Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center will present “Mindful Joy,” an exhibition highlighting the work of Cedric Michael Cox. The acclaimed Cincinnati artist will showcase more than a dozen new pieces of artwork in the center’s historic ballroom Oct. 1-29. Cox is best known for his vibrant cubist inspired representational abstract paintings. For more than two decades, Cox has exhibited…