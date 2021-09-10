Harvard University to end investments in fossil fuels
Harvard University's endowment, the world’s largest, has made it a target for fossil fuel investments.Full Article
Harvard won't renew partnerships with private equity funds that have holdings in the fossil fuels sector.
BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University will divest itself from holdings in fossil fuels, President Lawrence Bacow said..