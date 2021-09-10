Velvet Ice Cream’s Luconda Dager on being a ‘fearless leader’ in times of great change

There were times, over the past few months, that Luconda Dager didn’t want to get out of bed. Dager is president of Velvet Ice Cream, and the Utica-based company was outsourcing ice cream production to three partners in the Midwest. The shift followed a listeria scare in April, discovered via the company’s routine testing. It’s also part of an effort to boost capacity after strong demand in 2020. It’s the right decision for the business, Dager knows, but it’s been a tough one, especially…