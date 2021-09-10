The future of business travel: Table of Experts

On August 17th, the Albuquerque International Sunport brought together some of the leading minds in U. S. air travel to discuss what the future of business travel looks like in post-Covid recovery. The panel was moderated by Albuquerque Business First Publisher Keith Dennis. DENNIS: Let’s start by getting to know a little bit about each of your backgrounds. Joel, can we start with you? JOEL VAN OVER: My name is Joel Van Over. I'm a senior director at Ailevon Pacific Aviation Consulting. Our…