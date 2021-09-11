India's industrial production jumps over 11% YoY in July 2021
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for July rose by over 11 per cent from a decline of 10.5 per cent reported for the like month a year ago.Full Article
India's industrial production grew faster than expected in July, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed Friday.