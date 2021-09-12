Changes greet Bengals fans today at Paul Brown Stadium as new season kicks off

The Cincinnati Bengals are back at Paul Brown Stadium today for a regular season game at full capacity for the first time in 20 months. And fans will see numerous changes. The Bengals open the season at 1 p.m. when they host the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season kickoff for both teams. Fans will notice some changes even before the game. Start with the new Jungle Zone. It’s on the big lawn at the new Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center across from the stadium and will host pregame festivities.…