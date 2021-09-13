New Orleans Saints obliterate Packers at TIAA Bank Field

The New Orleans Saints seemed to feel at home at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. Although the team was displaced by Hurricane Ida, it showed little signs of dislocation in its season opener, winning 38-3 in front of 35,242 fans. Former Florida State University quarterback Jameis Winston threw for five touchdown passes in his first start for the Saints. Saints owner Gayle Benson announced the team would play in Jacksonville on Sept. 1. She, and the team, credited the Jaguars, the City…