Jordan and Scott Arogeti worked at top Atlanta startups. Now they’re giving advice to founders.

Jordan and Scott Arogeti know how to grow a successful startup — but neither have founding experience. The husband-and-wife duo was on the infant teams of some of Atlanta’s biggest startup success stories, including Rubicon Technologies LLC, Salesloft Inc. and Stord Inc. They saw what moves accelerated growth. They felt which decisions employees didn’t like. They wanted to do something with what they learned, so they started Arogeti Endeavors, an angel investment and…