'This is an event that belongs in Charlotte': Carolina Panthers plan bid for NFL Draft
Published
Late in April 2019, the Carolina Panthers sent a local delegation to the NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee. With them were representatives from the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. The Panthers did not seek the visitors authority’s help selecting players that weekend; instead, the Charlotte contingent took a behind-the-scenes look at how Music City staged what has become a large-scale sports attraction. Nashville set a new standard for the Draft, attracting 600,000 people downtown for…Full Article