In Her Own Words: Avani Modi Sarkar isn’t playing around with Modi Toys

As we continue to struggle with the Delta variant of Covid-19, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Avani Modi Sarkar’s changes include having two babies, losing her job and committing to entrepreneurship. "The only thing harder than having a baby during the pandemic, is having two babies back-to-back during the pandemic. My second child was born on the very day New Jersey went on lockdown, on March 13, 2020, and my third child…