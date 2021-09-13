Heard, a hospitality software startup co-owned by Tiger Woods, raises $10M
A Jupiter-based startup affiliated with professional golf legend Tiger Woods announced it raised millions of dollars to simplify the way hospitality companies do business. Heard Holdings secured $10 million in a preferred equity funding round led by New York's Diameter Capital Management. The funding raises the company's valuation to $100 million, according to a news release. The software and payment solutions firm helps power hospitality, golf and restaurant properties of all sizes. Heard's…Full Article