Podcast: What did Elizabeth Holmes know, and when did she know it?

The Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial, already a circus, the case promises to be a three-ring version now that the actual trial has begun. Silicon Insider Special Contributor Scott Budman is covering the trial for NBC Bay Area. Crowds are now showing up each day for the court case, he reports. Those crowds include fans of Holmes, similar to what happened at the trials of O.J. Simpson and Michael Jackson. Only at this trial, some of the fans have gone so far as to dress up in Holmes' trademark outfit…