Five things you need to know today, and ask Andy

Happy Tuesday, dear reader. It's good to be with you again. I believe in the chronology of seasons in Cincinnati we just passed "false fall' and are now in "second summer" before we hit "actual fall" and then winter. Here are five of the biggest stories we saw yesterday. Developer Larry Dillin is working on North Pointe, a $265 million mixed-use development in West Chester, just north of the Streets of West Chester. "This will be a significant tax revenue generator and job creator for the township." Those…