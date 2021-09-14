After Norway election, Labor leader poised to become new PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The leader of Norway’s Labor Party will start talks Tuesday in an attempt to build a coalition after the center-left bloc beat the incumbent Conservatives and won Norway's general election.



With all votes now counted, the Labor Party and its two left-leaning allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — grabbed 100 seats in the 169-seat Stortinget assembly while the current government would get 68. The last seat is going to a northern Norway health-focused protest party, Pasientfokus.



The outgoing assembly was 88-81 in favor of the center-right led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who was ousted after two four-year terms in the job. Her party also suffered a huge loss of nine seats.



Monday’s result means that currently all five Nordic countries now have left-leaning governments.



Jonas Gahr Stoere, the Labor leader, said he would start talks with Norway’s third largest group, the Center Party, and its leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. That party made the largest gain and grabbed nine seats. Gahr Stoere, who is poised to become prime minister, also will meet the media later.



Solberg said later Tuesday that she would continue at the head of a caretaker government and step down when “a new government is ready.” Solberg would also continue as leader of the Conservatives.



The election campaign had focused on the North Sea oil and gas that has helped make Norway one of the world’s wealthiest countries. But fears about climate change have put the future of the industry in doubt. The country’s biggest industry is responsible for over 40% of exports and directly employs more than 5% of the workforce.



On the other hand, Norwegians are among the most climate-conscious consumers in the world, with most new car purchases now being electric.



