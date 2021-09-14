Developers of mental health app Opeeka raise $2 million in seed round

Mental health tracking technology company Opeeka Inc. has raised $2 million from angel investors in a seed round. The money came from some members of the Sacramento Angels, as well as other local angel investors, said Ken Knecht, a co-founder and chief marketing officer for Opeeka. The company was founded in early 2020 by data scientist Kate Cordell, Ken Knecht and Roger Akers. Cordell is CEO and chief scientific officer. Knecht is chief marketing officer. Akers is a local serial entrepreneur and…