King Soopers' parent company teams with Instacart for super-fast delivery service

Kroger Co. has teamed with Instacart to launch a high-speed grocery delivery service in cities across the country, including the company's King Soopers supermarkets in Denver. Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, on Tuesday rolled out King Soopers Delivery Now across the Denver metro area. The service provides delivery as fast as 30 minutes for the first time nationwide, the company says. The move underscores U.S grocers' move toward…