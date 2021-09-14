Northeastern University merger with Mills College approved
Northeastern University is officially expanding its footprint into Oakland, California, as the Mills College Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved its merger with the Boston-based university. The merger is expected to take effect July 1, 2022, Mills said. The West Coast college will become a campus of Northeastern University and will be known as Mills College at Northeastern University. Mills, which has only accepted women and gender nonbinary students into its undergraduate programs, will now be…