Judge Blocks New York State Medical Worker Vaccine Mandate
The judge gave New York state until Sept. 22 to respond to the lawsuit in federal court in Utica.Full Article
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks, Health Worker
Vaccine Mandate in NY.
Federal Judge David Hurd of Utica issued the order..
A hospital in upstate New York is “pausing” deliveries of babies because of the number of maternity unit employee resignations..