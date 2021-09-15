Cincinnati Ballet's new $31M HQ in Walnut Hills already turning heads

In Cincinnati Ballet’s airy new Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance in Walnut Hills, dancers in one studio perform pas de deux surrounded by woods. In another, they practice lifts and turns against a city panorama. Light pours in, even on a cloudy day. It is an inspiring place to work. Victoria Morgan, who opens her 25th and final season as artistic director Sept. 23-26 at Seasongood Pavilion in Eden Park, is pinching herself. “I imagined it was going to be vast, but I didn't…