Technology gives Wyndham Capital an edge in mortgage space

Read any news website, watch the news or talk to anyone in the real estate business and you know that the country's housing market is competitive when it comes to purchases and still active with refinancing. Kansas City’s housing market is competitive as seen by Wyndham Capital’s mortgage consultants. "We are still at the top of the curve," said Steve St. John, Kansas City's director of sales. "There's just not much available inventory to purchase." What's the key for a prospective homebuyer?…