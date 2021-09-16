M&S blames Brexit as it axes 11 French high street stores
Marks and Spencer is to close 11 stores in France blaming "lengthy and complex export processes" affecting fresh and chilled products following Brexit.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — British retailer Marks & Spencer said Thursday that it will close 11 of its stores in France, mainly in Paris, as a..