BARcelona Tapas Restaurant to shutter later this month

BARcelona Tapas Restaurant announced Wednesday that the tapas-style eatery is closing later this month. The restaurant said in Facebook and Instagram postings that its last day in service will be Sept. 25. "Celebrating 19 wonderful years in Clayton with the friends & family of BARcelona!" the Facebook posting says. "Our last day serving this location will be Saturday, Sept 25th. Drop by to share your favorite tapas, memories, and final 'salud!' with the Barca family." Owners Frank and Eloise Schmitz…