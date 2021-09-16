Here are the 10 highest-paid Washington Football Team players for 2021

Brandon Scherff is the highest-paid player on the Washington Football Team roster for 2021, taking in $18.036 million in salary and bonuses. The seventh-year guard earned his first All-Pro nod and his fourth Pro Bowl selection in 2020. He moves up to No. 1 on the team’s list of highest-paid players this season after the team released quarterback Alex Smith in March. Smith earned $21.4 million in 2020 and has since retired from football. Strong safety Landon Collins is the second-highest paid…