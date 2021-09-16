Sir Clive Sinclair, who popularised the home computer and invented the pocket calculator, has died aged 81.Full Article
Home computing pioneer and C5 inventor Sir Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
Sky News0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Sir Clive Sinclair: Spectrum inventor and father of home computing dies aged 81
Belfast Telegraph
Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair has died at the age of 81.
Home computer pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
Hull Daily Mail
-
UK inventor, computing pioneer Clive Sinclair dies at 81
Deutsche Welle
-
Computing pioneer Clive Sinclair dies at 81
Khaleej Times
Advertisement
More coverage
Home computing pioneer Sir Clive Sinclair dies aged 81
Sky News
Sir Clive Sinclair, who popularised the home computer and invented the pocket calculator, has died aged 81.