Housing affects your business — even if you’re not in the housing business

Albuquerque has been in the news recently as a housing hotspot. For the first time in history, the average median price for a home in the Albuquerque metro area surpassed $300,000, largely driven by low mortgage interest rates and a tight housing market.* As a 12th-generation New Mexican who has been in the mortgage business for 41 years, these conditions are like nothing I’ve ever seen. What does that mean to you as a business leader? Even if you’re not in the market for a home, chances are…