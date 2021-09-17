GM prepares for partial reopening of Fairfax auto plant in KCK — here's which line will reopen (and when)

The Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, will hum to life next week, Automotive News reports. General Motors Co. first idled its Kansas City-area plant, which makes the Chevrolet Malibu and Cadillac XT4, on Feb. 8. While production of the Cadillac XT4 is slated to resume, the Chevrolet Malibu line will see its production halt extended to November, The Wall Street Journal reports. The restart could be good news for some of the 2,230 workers employed at Fairfax as well as the many companies…