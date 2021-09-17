Sears, which was founded in Chicago, is closing last Illinois store

Sears, which was founded in Chicago in the 1890s, is closing its last Illinois store. Sears plans to close its store at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, in suburban Chicago, on Nov. 14, Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Transformco, which is Sears' parent company, said in an announcement Thursday. Company officials said the store closure is part of a long-term plan to redevelop and reinvigorate the property. "This is part of the company's strategy to unlock the value of the real estate and pursue…