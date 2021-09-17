Eden Prairie-based fintech company emerges from pandemic with a vengeance

Right before the pandemic hit, the leaders at Eden Prairie-based Ready Credit thought their business was about to fly to new heights. Having generated $19 million in 2019, they were eager and ready to grow. Through their patented kiosks, ReadySTATION®, Ready Credit loads cash to a Mastercard® or Visa® prepaid debit card. This allows consumers to instantly convert “cash to cards” so they can experience the convenience of electronic payments for rapid and safe transactions. Nearly every…