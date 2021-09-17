France recalls ambassadors from the US and Australia over submarine deal rift
France took the extraordinary measure of recalling both of its ambassadors from the US and Australia on Friday, escalating their feud.Full Article
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says France is immediately recalling its ambassadors to Australia and the US in a..
France recalled ambassadors to the United States and Australia in protest of the Biden administration's agreement to provide the..