Small Plates: G. Michael's closes, new spirits news, restaurants coming soon
Published
Columbus lost one of its most revered restaurants this week. The week in local restaurant and food news starts in German Village where G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar closed after 23 years in business. That decades-old eatery is going, but many are still coming. Check out this slideshow for a look at what's in the works in the coming year, and read on for more highlights from the week: Plain City’s 1487 Brewery has been open for more than a year in some form. But owner Ben King said they never…Full Article