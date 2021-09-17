Bay Area biotechs soar on coattails of AstraZeneca cancer drug study

Shares of a Bay Area biotech company shot up more than 157% and another climbed to a lesser degree Friday after a Big Pharma company reported that a cancer drug with a shared target appeared effective in fighting tumors. Both Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS) of Burlingame and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) of Hayward shot up after AstraZeneca plc reported fresh data from a mid-stage clinical trial. That Big Pharma player said its already-approved cancer immunotherapy Imfinzi showed…