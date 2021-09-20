Cybersecurity trends: Table of Experts

Overall, what do you see happening with regard to trends in the cybersecurity space? DAVID VENER: We’re seeing that energy is focused on the small business market. The reason for that is small businesses don’t have the framework, and they’re not sophisticated. To back that up – here’s a scary stat –according to Verizon, 43 percent of all attacks were in the small business market, yet only 14 percent are set up to protect themselves. In my opinion, that stat is way higher because most…