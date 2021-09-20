The founders of a Silicon Valley startup had a tough time understanding each other's accents. So they made an app to help them and others.

It's hard to communicate if you're not being understood. That simple truism — one with which they'd had first-hand experience — offered a guiding insight for the founders of Sanas.ai Inc. It inspired them to develop software that's able to translate between different English accents. They designed an app that helps people communicating over the internet, who happen to speak differently, to understand each other. "We could make any sort of speech sound like any other sort of speech" said Maxim…